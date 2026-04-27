PurpleStride Pittsburgh raises nearly $500,000 to fight pancreatic cancer

PurpleStride Pittsburgh was a big success this weekend, raising $475,000 and counting to fight pancreatic cancer.

KDKA's Kristine Sorensen emceed the ceremony and joined 1,200 people in the walk at North Park on Saturday. They celebrated the survivors, supported those battling the disease now and honored those we have lost, including several in Sorensen's family.

The walk raises money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. PanCAN funds research and patient services for pancreatic cancer, which is one of the deadliest cancers, but there have been some encouraging recent developments made by researchers to hopefully improve survival rates.

Pittsburgh's walk took place on the same day as PurpleStride walks around the country. Pittsburgh has one of the ten largest in the country, with 122 teams and 45 volunteers this year. Sorensen has emceed for dozens of years and says it's inspiring to meet the survivors and to learn the strides being made with the money PanCAN provides for research.

Some promising news about two clinical trials just came out last week about experimental drugs that have shown to improve survival rate in tests. PanCAN is instrumental in helping with funding for these types of research. If you'd like to donate, you can still contribute to the total for PurpleStride Pittsburgh 2026.