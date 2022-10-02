Watch CBS News
Pujols singles, homers to tie Ruth for 2nd in all-time RBIs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates got the 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. Chase DeJong (6-2) got the win for the Pirates.

Pujols ripped a two-run double in the opening inning, then tied the game at 4 with a homer in the third. Pujols is tied with Ruth for second in RBI (2,214) behind Aaron (2,297).

Yadier Molina, who like Pujols is retiring after this season, and pitcher Adam Wainwright started their 328th game together. Wainwright (11-12) allowed six runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

