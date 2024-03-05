PTL Links: March 5, 2024

AI smartphone app developed in Pittsburgh can diagnose ear infections

Seen on KDKA: March 4-10

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

AI smartphone app developed in Pittsburgh can diagnose ear infections

AI smartphone app developed in Pittsburgh can diagnose ear infections

Seen on KDKA: March 4-10

Seen on KDKA: March 4-10

More from CBS News

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On