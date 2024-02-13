KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Lenten season is here. If that means you'll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!
So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here. Also, check out this interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders, according to the Associated Press.
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
PITTSBURGH CATHOLIC DIOCESE
All Saints Parish (Butler County)
St. Conrad Social Center
125 Buttercup Road, Butler, Pa. 16001
When: Fridays from Feb. 9-March 22, 2024 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Order online or in-person. Online orders accepted Fridays, noon-4 p.m. on Fish Fry Fridays only.
Click here for more information.
Archangel Gabriel Parish
St. Malachy Church Cafeteria
343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Fridays of Lent from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-771-0848 - Except on Good Friday, phone orders at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
Blessed Trinity Parish
St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall
3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent and Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: (412) 440-0221
Click here for more information.
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall
245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy
205 Brilliant Avenue, Aspinwall, Pa. 15215
When: Feb 16 and March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Corpus Christi Parish
St. Barbara Church Hall
45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa. 15017
When: Fridays - Feb. 16, March 1 and March 15; Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-914-3461
Click here to order online and for more information.
Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)
St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall
2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent; Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Dinner from 4-7 p.m.; and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-776-2899
Click here for Menu & Cost
Click here for more information.
Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)
St. Gregory Catholic School Lenten Fish Fry
2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063
When: Fridays during Lent - Feb. 16-March 22 from 4-7 p.m.
Menu & Cost: $13 - Adult Dinner; $10 - Senior (65+); $6 - Child (4-10); 3 and under FREE
Call for Takeout: 724-452-8010 after 3:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Divine Redeemer Parish
St. James Church Cafeteria
200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Fridays in Lent, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-528-1030
Click here for more information.
Guardian Angels Parish
Most Blessed Sacrament Campus
800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Irenaeus Church
387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner - 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Holy Family School/St. John the Baptist Church
444 Saint John St., Plum, PA 15239
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
St. Joseph Church
825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147
When: Ash Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Family Parish
Our Lady of Joy Church
2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846
Click here for more information.
Holy Spirit Parish (Lawrence County)
Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building
915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-652-5538
Click here for more information.
Mary, Mother of God Parish
Corpus Christi Hall
803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Fridays during Lent from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-672-2220
Click here for more information.
Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)
Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall
2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for the school's website.
Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)
St. Titus Church at Titan Hall
952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
When: Pierogi sales on Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent from 12 noon-6 p.m.
Contact Number: 724-378-2734
Click here for more information.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
St. Joseph Church Cafeteria
1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Fridays during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-329-7911
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall
2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
When: Fridays during Lent from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-851-9176
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish
St. Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)
800 Avila Court, Ross, Pa. 15237
When: All Fridays during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Mary of Assumption Campus
Marian Hall
2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Call for Takeout: 412-684-1112
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
Saint Victor Campus Activity Building
527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent, plus Good Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-265-4017
Click here for more information.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)
St. Cecilia Church Hall
628 Virginia Avenue Rochester, PA 15074
When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-775-3775
Click here for the parish's website.
Regina Coeli Parish
Assumption Church - McGovern Hall
45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-307-7724
Click here for more information.
Resurrection Parish
Saint Thomas More Church (Bethel Park)
126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m.-7
Online orders taken Sundays-Thursdays.
Click here for more information.
Resurrection Parish
Saint John Capistran Church (Upper St. Clair)
1610 McMillan Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m.-7
Curbside pick-up ONLY at this location. Online orders taken Sundays-Thursdays.
Click here for more information.
Saint Aidan Parish
Saint Alphonsus Church Campus
201 Church Road, Wexford, Pa. 15090
When: Ash Wednesday, every Friday in Lent and Good Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-585-3915 or 724-931-0596
Click here for more information.
Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish (Washington County)
Donora Social Hall
1 Park Rd., Donora, PA 15033
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-379-7559
Click here for more information.
Saint Augustine Parish
St. Augustine Founders Hall
116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010
When: Ash Wednesday and each Friday during Lent, excluding Good Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-846-7540
Click here for more information.
Saint Catherine Labouré Parish (South Park)
Saint Joan of Arc Church, Domremy Pavillion
6470 Library Road, South Park, Pa. 15129
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-854-3173
Click here for more information.
Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)
St. Louis Church
202 W. State St., West Sunbury, PA 16061
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $13
Click here for more information.
Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)
St. Peter Church
670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $19 all you can eat; $13 regular, $11 students, $7 ages 12 and under
Click here for more information.
Saint Francis of Assisi Parish (Butler County)
St. Mary of the Assumption School
811 Herman Rd., Butler, PA 16002
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.
Cost: $15
No pre-orders or curbside pickup
Click here for more information.
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)
Our Lady of Lourdes Hall
1111 Main St., Burgettstown, PA 15021
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-947-5076
Click here for more information.
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)
Saint Alphonsus Hall
219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057
When: Ash Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-523-6252
Click here for more information.
Saint James Parish (Washington County)
Immaculate Conception Church Hall
119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 15301
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-222-9737
Click here for more information.
Saint James Parish (Washington County)
Sacred Heart Church Hall
Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-222-9737
Click here for more information.
Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)
Saint Benedict the Abbot Church's Pope Benedict Activity Center
120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)
Saint Francis of Assisi Church's Finley Hall
3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332
When: Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Jude Parish
Sacred Heart Elementary School Cafeteria (Shadyside - East End)
325 Emerson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15206
When: Every Friday during Lent from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-441-1582
Click here for more information.
Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (Washington County)
Drexel Hall
208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, PA 15314
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-209-1370, ext. 424 - starts at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Louise de Marillac School
Cafeteria
310 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair, Pa. 15241
When: Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)
Good Samaritan Church Jericho Hall
799 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003
When: Ash Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-266-6010, call before 4 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)
Saints John and Paul Church Hall
2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish
St. Kilian Church and School
7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-625-1665 from 2-7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saints Martha and Mary Parish
Parish Hall
2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, Pa. 15101
When: Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-486-6001
Click here for more information.
Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Ann Church
232 High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
When: Fridays of Lent from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-883-2445
Click here for more information.
Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)
St. Marcellus Church
1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344
When: Fridays of Lent from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-627-7568
Click here for more information.
Saint Michael the Archangel Parish
Saint Bernard Church, Clairvaux Hall
311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. 15216
When: All Fridays in Lent from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-440-2697
Click here for more information.
Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)
Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall
290 Hallam Ave., Meadowlands, PA 15347
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-228-8575
Click here for more information.
Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)
Saint Patrick Church
317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA, 15317
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-746-9778 or 724-746-9778
Click here for more information.
Saint Paul of the Cross Parish
Saint Anne School Gym
4040 Willow Avenue, Castle Shannon, Pa. 15324
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-631-5201
Click here for more information.
Saint Philip Parish
Ascension Church, Conner Hall
114 Berry Street, Crafton, Pa. 15205
When: Ash Wednesday, Fridays during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish
Saints Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center Gym
1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Saint Catherine of Siena Social Hall (Beechview)
1907 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
When: Every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-531-2135 ext. 19
Click here for more information.
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church
363 W. 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, PA 15120
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays including Good Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-462-1743 - will deliver to businesses for a $50 minimum
Click here for more information.
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
Saint Agnes Church
561 Saint Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, PA 15122
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays including Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 pm.
Call for Takeout: 412-461-1054
Click here for more information.
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)
3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Every Friday of Lent, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-621-5441
Click here for their website.
Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping
Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)
1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
When: Every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $15
Online pre-orders available
Click here for their website.
Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish
St. Thomas a Becket Church Annex
139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025
When: Every Friday during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-655-9966
Click here for more information.
GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE
Church of the Resurrection Parish
349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728
When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 16, March 1 and 8 from 4-7 p.m., March 22 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information and locations.
Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department/St. Bartholomew Church
Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew Church
2538 Route 119, Crabtree, Pa. 15624
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-834-9789
The Historic Church of St. Peter
St. Mary's Social Hall
118 Church St, Brownsville, Pa. 15417
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-364-7070
Click here for more information
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
American Legion Post 443
The Hall
417 Monongahela Avenue, Glassport, Pa. 15045
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-678-6621
American Legion Post 935
Social Hall
280 Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday until Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: (412) 881-2240
Click here for more information.
A.W. Beattie Career Center
9600 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, Pa. 15101
When: Fridays, Feb. 16 and 23, and March 8,15, and 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Cabot Church
Multi-Purpose Room
707 Winfield Road, Cabot, Pa. 16023
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Center Township Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1821
144 Bunker Hill Road, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent
Call for Takeout: 724-375-4754
Christ United Methodist Church
44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22; Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-835-6621
Click here for more information.
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
107 Flowers Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207
When: Every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information
Eastern Area PreHospital Services
Eastern Area EMS Building
192 11th Street, Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-829-8155
Click here for more information.
Elliott West End Athletic Association
Herschel Field Candy Stand
748 Herschel Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-928-8854
Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department
2528 Newark Street, Grapeville, Pa. 15634
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-523-5308 or 724-527-9903
Oakmont Elks
Main Lodge
106 Washington Avenue, Oakmont, Pa. 15139
When: Every Friday during Lent from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Parks Township Fire Department
1119 Dalmatian Drive, Vandergrift, Pa. 15690
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $12 for a dinner
Call for Takeout: 724-567-5517
Click here for more information.
Patterson Township Volunteer Fire Company
319 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010
When: Fridays in Lent and Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: (724) 843-9617
Click here for more information.
Pitcairn Hose Company #1
Banquet Hall
100 South Center Avenue, Pitcairn, Pa. 15140
When: Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 16 through March 29 at 5 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-372-7040
South Side Kids Fish Fry
Cupka's Cafe 2
2314 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
When: Feb. 23
Click here for more information
St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church
Social Hall
4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road, Munhall, Pa. 15120
When: Every Friday in Lent from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-461-9271
Click here for more information.
St. George Orthodox Church
1150 Leishman Avenue, New Kensington, Pa. 15068
When: Lenten vegan lunches on Feb. 16, March 8 and March 22
Note: Pre-order only. Click here for more information. Call 724-352-6291 for more.
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
St. Mary Parish Hall
361 North Jefferson Street, Kittanning, Pa. 16201
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
Church Hall
901 Hartman Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 412-287-6249
Click here for more information.
Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co.
Fire Hall
115 Pittsburgh St., Saxonburg, Pa. 16056
When: Every Wednesday during Lent. Take-out only from 4-6 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-352-9948
Click here for more information.
Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars
Vandergrift VFW Post Home
141 Sumner Avenue, Vandergrift, Pa. 15690
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-568-1427
West Leisenring Volunteer Fire Department
Social Hall
857 Bute Road, West Leisenring, Pa. 15489
When: Every Friday throughout Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call for Takeout: 724-550-4101
White Oak American Legion Post 701
Valor Room
2813 Capitol Street, White Oak, Pa. 15110
When: Ash Wednesday (2/14/24) and every Friday during the Lenten season, including good Friday (3/29/24)
Cost: $3-$12
Call for Takeout: 412-385-4000
Click here for more information.
Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company #3
Social Hall
109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, Pa. 15112
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
for more features.