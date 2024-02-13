KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2024

The origin of the Allegheny Elks Fish Fry

The origin of the Allegheny Elks Fish Fry

The origin of the Allegheny Elks Fish Fry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Lenten season is here. If that means you'll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!

So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here. Also, check out this interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders, according to the Associated Press.

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

PITTSBURGH CATHOLIC DIOCESE

All Saints Parish (Butler County)

St. Conrad Social Center

125 Buttercup Road, Butler, Pa. 16001

When: Fridays from Feb. 9-March 22, 2024 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Order online or in-person. Online orders accepted Fridays, noon-4 p.m. on Fish Fry Fridays only.

Click here for more information.

Archangel Gabriel Parish

St. Malachy Church Cafeteria

343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Fridays of Lent from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-771-0848 - Except on Good Friday, phone orders at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Blessed Trinity Parish

St. Albert the Great Church Parish Center Hall

3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent and Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: (412) 440-0221

Click here for more information.

Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish

St. Bernadette Church Dining Hall

245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, Pa. 15146

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy

205 Brilliant Avenue, Aspinwall, Pa. 15215

When: Feb 16 and March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Corpus Christi Parish

St. Barbara Church Hall

45 Prestley Rd., Bridgeville, Pa. 15017

When: Fridays - Feb. 16, March 1 and March 15; Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dinner from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-914-3461

Click here to order online and for more information.

Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)

St. Ferdinand Church Oldenski Hall

2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent; Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Dinner from 4-7 p.m.; and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-776-2899

Click here for Menu & Cost

Click here for more information.

Divine Grace Parish (Butler County)

St. Gregory Catholic School Lenten Fish Fry

2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, Pa. 16063

When: Fridays during Lent - Feb. 16-March 22 from 4-7 p.m.

Menu & Cost: $13 - Adult Dinner; $10 - Senior (65+); $6 - Child (4-10); 3 and under FREE

Call for Takeout: 724-452-8010 after 3:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Divine Redeemer Parish

St. James Church Cafeteria

200 Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Fridays in Lent, except Good Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-528-1030

Click here for more information.

Guardian Angels Parish

Most Blessed Sacrament Campus

800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Irenaeus Church

387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, Pa., 15139

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner - 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Holy Family School/St. John the Baptist Church

444 Saint John St., Plum, PA 15239

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

St. Joseph Church

825 Second Ave., Verona, Pa. 15147

When: Ash Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Family Parish

Our Lady of Joy Church

2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, Pa., 15239

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-828-9846

Click here for more information.

Holy Spirit Parish (Lawrence County)

Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building

915 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, Pa. 16101

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-652-5538

Click here for more information.

Mary, Mother of God Parish

Corpus Christi Hall

803 Market Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Fridays during Lent from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-672-2220

Click here for more information.

Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)

Our Lady of Fatima School at Kohler Hall

2270 Brodhead Rd., Hopewell Twp., Pa. 15001

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for the school's website.

Mary, Queen of Saints Parish (Beaver County)

St. Titus Church at Titan Hall

952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

When: Pierogi sales on Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent from 12 noon-6 p.m.

Contact Number: 724-378-2734

Click here for more information.



Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

St. Joseph Church Cafeteria

1313 5th Ave., Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Fridays during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-329-7911

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Valentine Church - Frawley Hall

2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

When: Fridays during Lent from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-851-9176

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish

St. Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)

800 Avila Court, Ross, Pa. 15237

When: All Fridays during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Mary of Assumption Campus

Marian Hall

2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Call for Takeout: 412-684-1112

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Saint Victor Campus Activity Building

527 Bairdford Rd., Bairdford, Pa. 15006

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent, plus Good Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-265-4017

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish (Beaver County)

St. Cecilia Church Hall

628 Virginia Avenue Rochester, PA 15074

When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-775-3775

Click here for the parish's website.

Regina Coeli Parish

Assumption Church - McGovern Hall

45 North Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15202

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-307-7724

Click here for more information.

Resurrection Parish

Saint Thomas More Church (Bethel Park)

126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15241

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m.-7

Online orders taken Sundays-Thursdays.

Click here for more information.

Resurrection Parish

Saint John Capistran Church (Upper St. Clair)

1610 McMillan Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m.-7

Curbside pick-up ONLY at this location. Online orders taken Sundays-Thursdays.

Click here for more information.

Saint Aidan Parish

Saint Alphonsus Church Campus

201 Church Road, Wexford, Pa. 15090

When: Ash Wednesday, every Friday in Lent and Good Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-585-3915 or 724-931-0596

Click here for more information.

Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish (Washington County)

Donora Social Hall

1 Park Rd., Donora, PA 15033

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-379-7559

Click here for more information.

Saint Augustine Parish

St. Augustine Founders Hall

116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010

When: Ash Wednesday and each Friday during Lent, excluding Good Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-846-7540

Click here for more information.

Saint Catherine Labouré Parish (South Park)

Saint Joan of Arc Church, Domremy Pavillion

6470 Library Road, South Park, Pa. 15129

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-854-3173

Click here for more information.

Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)

St. Louis Church

202 W. State St., West Sunbury, PA 16061

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Cost: $13

Click here for more information.

Saint Faustina Parish (Butler County)

St. Peter Church

670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $19 all you can eat; $13 regular, $11 students, $7 ages 12 and under

Click here for more information.

Saint Francis of Assisi Parish (Butler County)

St. Mary of the Assumption School

811 Herman Rd., Butler, PA 16002

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 3-6 p.m.

Cost: $15

No pre-orders or curbside pickup

Click here for more information.

Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)

Our Lady of Lourdes Hall

1111 Main St., Burgettstown, PA 15021

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-947-5076

Click here for more information.

Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish (Washington County)

Saint Alphonsus Hall

219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057

When: Ash Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-523-6252

Click here for more information.

Saint James Parish (Washington County)

Immaculate Conception Church Hall

119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 15301

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-222-9737

Click here for more information.

Saint James Parish (Washington County)

Sacred Heart Church Hall

Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-222-9737

Click here for more information.

Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)

Saint Benedict the Abbot Church's Pope Benedict Activity Center

120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday - Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint John XXIII Parish (Washington County)

Saint Francis of Assisi Church's Finley Hall

3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332

When: Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Jude Parish

Sacred Heart Elementary School Cafeteria (Shadyside - East End)

325 Emerson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15206

When: Every Friday during Lent from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-441-1582

Click here for more information.

Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (Washington County)

Drexel Hall

208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville, PA 15314

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-209-1370, ext. 424 - starts at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Louise de Marillac School

Cafeteria

310 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair, Pa. 15241

When: Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)

Good Samaritan Church Jericho Hall

799 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003

When: Ash Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-266-6010, call before 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish (Beaver County)

Saints John and Paul Church Hall

2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent from 4-7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish

St. Kilian Church and School

7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-625-1665 from 2-7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saints Martha and Mary Parish

Parish Hall

2554 Wildwood Road, Allison Park, Pa. 15101

When: Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-486-6001

Click here for more information.

Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Ann Church

232 High St., Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

When: Fridays of Lent from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-883-2445

Click here for more information.

Saint Matthias Parish (Greene County)

St. Marcellus Church

1340 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344

When: Fridays of Lent from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-627-7568

Click here for more information.

Saint Michael the Archangel Parish

Saint Bernard Church, Clairvaux Hall

311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. 15216

When: All Fridays in Lent from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-440-2697

Click here for more information.

Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)

Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall

290 Hallam Ave., Meadowlands, PA 15347

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-228-8575

Click here for more information.

Saint Oscar Romero Parish (Washington County)

Saint Patrick Church

317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA, 15317

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-746-9778 or 724-746-9778

Click here for more information.

Saint Paul of the Cross Parish

Saint Anne School Gym

4040 Willow Avenue, Castle Shannon, Pa. 15324

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-631-5201

Click here for more information.

Saint Philip Parish

Ascension Church, Conner Hall

114 Berry Street, Crafton, Pa. 15205

When: Ash Wednesday, Fridays during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish

Saints Simon and Jude Church - Parish Life Center Gym

1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish

Saint Catherine of Siena Social Hall (Beechview)

1907 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

When: Every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-531-2135 ext. 19

Click here for more information.

Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church

363 W. 11th Ave. Ext., Homestead, PA 15120

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays including Good Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-462-1743 - will deliver to businesses for a $50 minimum

Click here for more information.

Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

Saint Agnes Church

561 Saint Agnes Ln., West Mifflin, PA 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays including Good Friday from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 pm.

Call for Takeout: 412-461-1054

Click here for more information.

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Hall (Polish Hill)

3058 Brereton St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Every Friday of Lent, except Good Friday from 3-6:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-621-5441

Click here for their website.

Shrines of Pittsburgh Parish Grouping

Most Holy Name of Jesus School Hall (Troy Hill)

1515 Tinsbury St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

When: Every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday from 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $15

Online pre-orders available

Click here for their website.

Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

St. Thomas a Becket Church Annex

139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, Pa. 15025

When: Every Friday during Lent and Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-655-9966

Click here for more information.

GREENSBURG CATHOLIC DIOCESE

Church of the Resurrection Parish

349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728

When: Fridays of Lent, Feb. 16, March 1 and 8 from 4-7 p.m., March 22 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and locations.

Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department/St. Bartholomew Church

Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew Church

2538 Route 119, Crabtree, Pa. 15624

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 4:3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-834-9789

The Historic Church of St. Peter

St. Mary's Social Hall

118 Church St, Brownsville, Pa. 15417

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-364-7070

Click here for more information

OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

American Legion Post 443

The Hall

417 Monongahela Avenue, Glassport, Pa. 15045

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-678-6621

American Legion Post 935

Social Hall

280 Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday until Good Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: (412) 881-2240

Click here for more information.

A.W. Beattie Career Center

9600 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, Pa. 15101

When: Fridays, Feb. 16 and 23, and March 8,15, and 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Cabot Church

Multi-Purpose Room

707 Winfield Road, Cabot, Pa. 16023

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Center Township Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1821

144 Bunker Hill Road, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent

Call for Takeout: 724-375-4754

Christ United Methodist Church

44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22; Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-835-6621

Click here for more information.

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207

When: Every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information

Eastern Area PreHospital Services

Eastern Area EMS Building

192 11th Street, Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-829-8155

Click here for more information.

Elliott West End Athletic Association

Herschel Field Candy Stand

748 Herschel Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-928-8854

Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department

2528 Newark Street, Grapeville, Pa. 15634

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-523-5308 or 724-527-9903

Oakmont Elks

Main Lodge

106 Washington Avenue, Oakmont, Pa. 15139

When: Every Friday during Lent from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Parks Township Fire Department

1119 Dalmatian Drive, Vandergrift, Pa. 15690

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $12 for a dinner

Call for Takeout: 724-567-5517

Click here for more information.

Patterson Township Volunteer Fire Company

319 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010

When: Fridays in Lent and Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: (724) 843-9617

Click here for more information.

Pitcairn Hose Company #1

Banquet Hall

100 South Center Avenue, Pitcairn, Pa. 15140

When: Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 16 through March 29 at 5 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-372-7040

South Side Kids Fish Fry

Cupka's Cafe 2

2314 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

When: Feb. 23

Click here for more information

St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church

Social Hall

4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road, Munhall, Pa. 15120

When: Every Friday in Lent from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-461-9271

Click here for more information.

St. George Orthodox Church

1150 Leishman Avenue, New Kensington, Pa. 15068

When: Lenten vegan lunches on Feb. 16, March 8 and March 22

Note: Pre-order only. Click here for more information. Call 724-352-6291 for more.

St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

St. Mary Parish Hall

361 North Jefferson Street, Kittanning, Pa. 16201

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

Church Hall

901 Hartman Street, McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 412-287-6249

Click here for more information.

Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co.

Fire Hall

115 Pittsburgh St., Saxonburg, Pa. 16056

When: Every Wednesday during Lent. Take-out only from 4-6 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-352-9948

Click here for more information.

Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars

Vandergrift VFW Post Home

141 Sumner Avenue, Vandergrift, Pa. 15690

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-568-1427

West Leisenring Volunteer Fire Department

Social Hall

857 Bute Road, West Leisenring, Pa. 15489

When: Every Friday throughout Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call for Takeout: 724-550-4101

White Oak American Legion Post 701

Valor Room

2813 Capitol Street, White Oak, Pa. 15110

When: Ash Wednesday (2/14/24) and every Friday during the Lenten season, including good Friday (3/29/24)

Cost: $3-$12

Call for Takeout: 412-385-4000

Click here for more information.

Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company #3

Social Hall

109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, Pa. 15112

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.