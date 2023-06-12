Watch CBS News
PRT to run extra rail cars for this weekend's Taylor Swift concerts

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Taylor Swift comes to town this weekend and the masses of people flock to the North Shore, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it will be running additional rail cars with more service than usual.

PRT shared on social media that extra rail cars will be in service and are urging people to use transit and not contribute to traffic and parking wars.

The two sold-out shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 4:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

