PRT to run extra rail cars for this weekend's Taylor Swift concerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Taylor Swift comes to town this weekend and the masses of people flock to the North Shore, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it will be running additional rail cars with more service than usual.

PRT shared on social media that extra rail cars will be in service and are urging people to use transit and not contribute to traffic and parking wars.

Hey Swifties! As you all know, @taylorswift13 is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend! We plan to have extra rail cars to get you to and from @acrisurestadium, so don't be like an ANTI-HERO by contributing to traffic and parking wars. Take transit! #TheErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/H0tZiqrF9B — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 11, 2023

The two sold-out shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.