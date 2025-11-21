PRT says the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is expected to reopen by the end of 2025

Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

PRT announced the plans for reopening on Thursday, several weeks after plans to reopen the tunnel were pushed back due to construction design problems.

The tunnel was closed in February so that crews could replace the tracks, restore the roadway inside the tunnel, and repair the overhead electric lines that power light rail vehicles.

PRT says that once the work is complete, they will test the tracks and train employees before reopening the tunnel.

Until the tunnel reopens, the 'T' will continue to use detour routes through Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood. PRT's Red, Blue, and Silver lines have been detouring along Warrington and Arlington Avenues.

PRT says they will continue to operate "Subway Local" service between Station Square and Allegheny stations and Station quare will remain part of the free zone for the "T" until the tunnel reopens.