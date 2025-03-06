PRT bus driver charged with aggravated assault, accused of dragging passenger in Sharpsburg

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus driver has been charged with aggravated assault and is accused of dragging a passenger down Main Street in Sharpsburg.

Police say 55-year-old Jesse White, a PRT bus driver, was arguing with a female passenger on the bus about where she was going to be dropped off.

Court paperwork says White stopped at one point and let the woman off of the bus, but her bag got stuck in the door.

Police say the woman tried to pull the bag out, but White kept driving. The woman then tried to get her bike off of the front of the bus when it slowed down.

According to police, at this point, White started driving with the woman in front of the bus and dragging her along the road.

Police allege that when the bus slowed down, the woman fell off and almost got ran over.

A witness told police that he hit the side of the bus and another car was honking at the bus to get it to stop.

That's when the witness said the bus stopped and the woman fell off and rolled.

The passenger is also facing simple assault charges.

PRT has not yet responded to requests for comment.