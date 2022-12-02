Proud Haven and Trans YOUniting open new community center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two organizations that support Pittsburgh's queer community have opened a new central hub on the North Side.

Proud Haven and Trans YOUniting broke ground on Thursday for the new QMNTY Center along East Ohio Street.

The groups have been on the North Side since 2008 but this new space provides more room for the groups to continue offering an ever-growing list of services and programs.

"We teamed up to open up this center for the community right now, and it's really rough in our community, we need family, we need togetherness," said Dena Staley, the executive director of Transyouniting. "This is the first time this has ever been done in Pittsburgh and we're looking forward to partnering with many more folks to make this a larger thing."

The center will usually be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. but the groups said to keep an eye on their social media pages for updates.