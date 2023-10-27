Proud About Pittsburgh: The Big Move Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hey yinz guys! I'm Alexandra Todd, a journalist at KDKA and a proud Pittsburgher.

I just moved back to the 'Burgh after 10 years of living and working in NY, LA, Chicago and Sioux Falls, South Dakota hoping to return one day.

Karlie Rae Photography

My goldendoodle Archie and Russian blue cat Maisy are loving being back in the city. There is simply no place like home. I know, cliché, but the truest of true.

KDKA-TV

I am thrilled to have this opportunity to get to know the people that make Pittsburgh so special.

What to expect from Proud About Pittsburgh:

This blog is a place to share inspiring stories of other Yinzers, where to find historic and secret gems of the city and share delightful eats and what's happening in the city of bridges.

Karlie Rae Photography

It will also be a safe place to talk and learn about issues that we care about. Proud About Pittsburgh offers a wide array of topics and has something fun for everyone.

Join me in falling in love with our city, all over again.

New posts will be up every Friday! See yinz there!

Alexandra Todd

About Me:

I grew up on Mt. Washington and in Cranberry Township. I went to Seneca Valley High School and graduated college at New York University.

I pursued TV/Film and stage acting in LA and NYC. After some wonderful opportunities, I realized broadcast journalism is a culmination of everything I love to do.

Alexandra Todd

I earned my Master's degree from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism in Chicago. While at Northwestern, I worked as an anchor and video reporter on "Chicago This Week" and hosted a segment on arts and entertainment called "A & E with Alexandra T" on CAN TV.

While there, I created and produced a mini-documentary, "Heart and Soul" about the impact of Chicago street art during the pandemic and an explainer video about the Pittsburgh dialect called "Pittsburghese."

Then, I moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to anchor their weekday morning show for two years.

Alexandra Todd

I loved my time in the Midwest and enjoyed living and working in the biggest cities in the country, however, home is where my heart is.

I am still pinching myself that I now get to share the stories of my hometown. Joining KDKA is a full circle moment for my family, as my grandfather performed live on KDKA Radio in the 1930s with his band the Shag Level Cider Hounds.

Alexandra Todd

I am a musical theatre nut and am most happy creating, making crafts from the Dollar Store, and painting jean jackets. I love to play golf with my dad and hike with my pup!