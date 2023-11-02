Protest outside of county police headquarters demands justice and accountability for killing of Kaylene Oehling

Family, friends of Kaylene Oehling rally outside of county police headquarters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Community members gathered for a protest where they called for justice for a girl who was murdered nearly three years ago.

A group of people led by the father of Kaylene Oehling met with signs and loud voices demanding two things: justice for Kaylene and the removal and investigation of the district attorney and assistant district attorney in Allegheny County.

They demand to know why they have not signed a warrant against the murderer.

Kaylene vanished under suspicious circumstances in January 2020.

Nearly two months after her disappearance, her remains were found and her father is saying he's frustrated with the pace of the investigation and the lack of justice.

"We are here trying to make a difference and trying to make a push not just for Kaylene's case but for other cases - murder cases [and] missing persons cases that are still currently unsolved," said Jason Oehling, Kaylene's father.

Earlier this year, the medical examiner said the cause and manner of Kaylene's death were undetermined.