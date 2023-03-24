Human remains identified as 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling, who went missing in 2020

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County investigators say they've identified a set of human remains found off the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard on March 19, belonging to a young woman who disappeared nearly three years ago.

Investigators say they are the remains of 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling from Etna.

On Sunday, hunters were in the woods in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, when they found a human skull. Police searched the area and found more remains.

Oehling vanished under suspicious circumstances in January of 2020. She had been expected at her mom's house to help babysit, but never showed up. Last January, her family and friends held a vigil to bring awareness to Oehling's case, and demand answers from police.

While nobody has been named a suspect in her disappearance, a man connected to Oehling cut a plea deal on a corruption of minors charge in 2022.

Michael Manno was accused of sending explicit photographs of Oehling, after she went missing.

Manno was sentenced to spend at least six months in jail. Records show he's faced multiple criminal charges in the past, including arson and sexual assault.

The investigation of Oehling's death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning Oehling's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.