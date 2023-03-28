Family waits for answers as homicide detectives look for evidence in Kaylene Oehling's death

Kaylene Oehling's family returns to site where her remains were found as county detectives look for

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kaylene Oehling's family isn't giving up.

They continue to search for answers after her remains were discovered in the city's East End last week. Oehling had been missing since January of 2020.

On Tuesday, her family returned to the neighborhood where her body was found, this time with Allegheny County homicide detectives looking for more evidence.

It was an emotional day for the family. As you can imagine, being back at the scene where your loved one may have taken their last breath was at times just too much to handle.

"One way or another, me as Kaylene's father, Kaylene is getting justice," said Jason Oehling.

The last time Jason Oehling saw his daughter alive was three years ago. He says he remembers that day like it was yesterday and has been haunted by it ever since. He says his 20-year-old daughter had just found out she was pregnant and says he just can't shake the feeling that news has something to do with her death.

"Turn yourself in. Make a confession. The police are right on your trail now," he said.

Kaylene was reported missing by her family in January of 2020. Ever since, they've been desperately searching for her and pushing Pittsburgh police to help bring her home. Then, just one week ago, Kaylene's dad got the call he has dreaded for some three years: police confirm they found her remains.

"Since Kaylene has been found, this is just a new chapter and it's the first paragraph. We're holding up stronger because we're a closer family," he said.

Pittsburgh police have turned the investigation over to county homicide and on Tuesday, a forensic team was there sifting through the dirt.

Jason Oehling hopes the new set of eyes will bring justice for Kaylene.

"I trust in all the judgment that county is doing and everything else. I feel more at ease as Kaylene's father that county has taken over this scene also," he said.

A cause and manner of death have not been released yet and criminal charges have not been filed in this case either.