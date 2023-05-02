Medical Examiner says cause and manner of death for Kaylene Oehling is undetermined

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Medical Examiner has released a report on the death of 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling -- but says that the cause and manner of death are undetermined.

Her remains were found earlier this year after she went missing three years ago.

Hunters found her remains in the woods off of Washington Boulevard in March.

Her father told KDKA that when she went missing, she had just found out that she was pregnant.

He suspects that may have contributed to her death.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.