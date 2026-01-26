Tips to protect yourself while shoveling snow

With the storm over, it's now time to clean up the snow-covered, icy sidewalks. But if you're not careful, it could land you in the hospital.

Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC's chief medical officer and chair of emergency medicine, said 10 percent to 15 percent of emergency room visits at its departments across southwestern Pennsylvania after Sunday's major storm are for slips and falls.

"That's a large chunk for any one type of complaint," Dr. Yealy said. "What we're seeing are what we call soft tissue and bony injuries. So, bruises, scrapes, fractures, and dislocations."

They're injuries he expects to rise as more people get out in the snow and try to clear it. And if that's you, he said, the most important advice is to be observant of your environment as the temperatures continue to drop.

"Ice sometimes can be seen. Other times, it can be fairly invisible," Dr. Yealy said.

He recommends wearing snow boots with good tread or throwing down salt or sand to create traction.

"If you do fall, the first sign of a serious injury would be how much pain that you have. And if you're having a lot of pain, seek out care," Dr. Yealy said.

Beyond slipping and falling, medical experts don't want people to hurt themselves while trying to remove snow, especially if their not physically active. Dr. Yealy urges people to use a shovel designed for snow and to use the proper technique.

"Bending at the knees and making sure there's not too heavy of a load," Dr. Yealy said.

Then, don't forget to bundle up, because hypothermia and frostbite are also real concerns, and could be bigger problems if you have underlying conditions.

"When your fingers are painful and clearly, if they feel numb or look blanched, it's time to come inside. Same for your nose, your ears, your toes," Dr. Yealy said.

If you believe you have frostbite, Dr. Yealy said not to use hot water; at most, lukewarm water.