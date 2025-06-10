How to protect yourself against bugs in the Pittsburgh area this summer

Bug season in western Pennsylvania is here. Experts explains how to stay safe.

As the warm weather returns, so do the pesky bugs, and now is the best time to prepare.

However, some are already here, including spotted lanternflies.

"I know that we're going to have them in the Pittsburgh area, and you know surrounding regions, because I've seen them already," entomologist Dr. Chad Gore said.

Gore said right now, you won't see them flying around.

"What you're going to see are these little guys that are kind of hopping around on the plants," Gore said.

Currently, they're black and white nymphs. Sometime in July, they'll then turn into adults and get their wings and red color.

It's too early to predict how prevalent they'll be this year, but Gore said some areas may see more than they have in the past, and others may see less.

As for prevention, that can be difficult.

"There are very specialized insecticides that can be used to take care of those," Gore said.

Gore said you're going to want to take action now, with professionals who can treat your plants using systemic insecticides. Once they're flying, it's too late. Also, you'll want to get rid of trees of heaven, their primary host plant, which is an invasive species.

When it comes to ticks, they're a little more problematic at the moment.

"We had a little bit of a mild winter, not too cold, and recently, it's been relatively warm with a lot of rain," Gore said.

Those can also be good conditions for mosquitoes.

On your property, try to remove any standing water. Also, double-check that screens, windows and doors are sealed.

"Make sure that the shrubs are trimmed back, that grasses are mowed short," Gore said.

Then, protect yourself by wearing repellent with DEET, light-colored and long clothing to avoid any bites.

If you go on a trail or hike, check for ticks on the back of your neck and knees, behind your ears, and by your ankles.