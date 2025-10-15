Industrial site in Stowe Township eyed for potential data center

A massive industrial site in the West Hills could soon become home to a future data center.

The property in question is the Rock Point Industrial site along Nichol Avenue in Stowe Township, a parcel of land with strategic location advantages: it's near the river, railways, highways, and within reach of Pittsburgh.

While talks of a data center are still in the early stages, one key problem remains: township ordinances currently do not permit a data center to operate there.

That's why, at Tuesday night's board meeting, township commissioners voted to approve advertising a potential ordinance change, a procedural step that would allow the public to weigh in before any final decision is made.

"I think anything that could bring jobs, businesses, taxes to help our tax base, and to really improve the entire area," said Cheryl McDermott, president of the Stowe Township Board of Commissioners.

"Going forward, if that were to happen, I would hope it would open that area up to other companies coming in to see what they have on that acreage," said McDermott.

Despite the optimism, many residents living nearby say they're uncertain about what exactly the data center would look like.

"I was just curious as to what it is and what it involves and how it's going to improve the neighborhood," said June, a resident.

Others, like Mechlin Tollan, agree and want to know more.

"I want to know more about it before they do anything. Like what kind of data would they be researching? What would they be doing to our environment?" said Tollan.

Concerns about power usage, environmental impact and pollution have surfaced, though Commissioner McDermott says regulatory safeguards will be in place.

"Government agencies like the DEP, EPA, I think that would all be regulated," said McDermott. "We have agencies that will be there to protect us. If we need them, we can always contact them because that's what they're there for."

The next township board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10, when commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal and possibly vote.

Before then, officials say they want to ensure the community has a chance to weigh in.