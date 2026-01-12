Private island in Ohio hits the market for $5 million

A private island in Ohio has hit the market for $5 million.

Mouse Island on Lake Erie is for sale, according to a listing on realtor.com. The 7-acre "secluded and storied" island sits right off the northern tip of Catawba Island on the lake, according to the real estate website.

The wooded land is zoned for private use, the listing says, adding that the property "offers unmatched tranquility" and is close to Cedar Point and the Lake Erie Islands, among other destinations.

"This one-of-a-kind retreat offers breathtaking 360-degree lake views, unmatched privacy, and a unique historical pedigree once owned by President Rutherford B. Hayes," the listing said.

The real estate website says if you're dreaming of a luxury vacation getaway or an off-the-grid compound, the island "presents a rare canvas for your vision."

Photos of the island, named for its small size, show the land mostly encased by trees, though there are breaks in the trees for beachside access. The island is within eyeshot of the boat dock for Miller Ferry.

The listing closes by saying no one should approach the island without approval. For more information about Mouse Island, check out the listing from Kyle Recker of Howard Hanna Catawba.