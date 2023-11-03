Prime Stage's production of "The Miracle Worker" will tell the story of Hellen Keller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The story of Hellen Keller will be told on stage this weekend and next in Prime Stage's production of "The Miracle Worker."

The show is at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side and features a local girl playing the inspiring Hellen Keller who is blind and deaf.

One of the productions will also include sign language interpreters for the visually impaired and live captioning for the hearing impaired.

After the shows, families are encouraged to go to Museum Lab, right behind the theater, for a behind-the-scenes look at how the theater sets and costumes are designed and made.

