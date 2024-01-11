Primanti Bros. ready to host Steelers fans: 'Playoff football is another thing'

MCCANDLESS, Pa (KDKA) — On Thursday afternoon, it was the calm before the weekend storm.

The storm brewing is that of playoff football. On Sunday, Primanti Bros. and many bars and restaurants in the Pittsburgh region will be packed with people wanting to watch the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills.

The vice president of marketing for Primantis, Ryan Wilkinson, says that all restaurant locations are ready and excited.

"Football weekends are always busy," said Wilkinson. "Playoff football is another thing. So, we've got the extra bread. We've got the bakers on standby to be ready to send more bread when we need it. We've got the beer cooler full of extra kegs of IC Light. We are ready to go. We are ready to have the restaurant full, and there's really no better place to watch the game."

The Primanti Bros. in McCandless opened its doors in September 2023. It is not only the most recent restaurant in the franchise to open, but it is also the largest Primanti Bros. in the world, boasting two levels, an expanded bar and dozens of TVs, including a massive video wall. No doubt this space will be packed come Sunday.

Wilkinson says that all locations are offering big deals on food and drinks this weekend, but if you are wondering what's the best-selling food and beverages on game day for this Pittsburgh institution, you needn't look any further than two of their staples.

"The number one selling food is going to be The Pittsburger," Wilkinson said. "If you've ever been down to the Strip or if you look at the menu next to The Pittsburger, it's always going to say, '#2 best seller.' And the reason is because the number one best seller is going to be that IC Light."

Reservations are not needed at places like Primanti Bros. for Sunday, but if you are coming out to watch the game, you may want to arrive early and belly up to the bar or table. After all, it is a Steelers playoff weekend.