Primanti Bros. bans cowboy hats at restaurants ahead of Steelers playoff game

Pittsburgh-based restaurant and sports bar Primanti Bros. is getting into the playoff spirit ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' postseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

The chain announced it is banning cowboy hats from its restaurants ahead of the "Monday Night Football" playoff game. According to a press release, the ban applies to cattleman, pinch front, brick crown, open crown, flat brim, rolled brim and 10-gallon style hats.

"Listen, according to my mom, it's bad manners to wear a hat inside," said Ryan Wilkinson, spokesperson for Primanti Bros. "This ban is about ensuring our restaurants remain a classy place to be. It has nothing to do with the incoming Houston Texans. Along those lines – we're also totally cool with painted faces, black and gold Zubaz pants and hard hats. You know – pure class."

The ban, which the restaurant has admittedly described as "a bold and mildly petty move," has taken immediate effect and will remain in effect through Monday night's game.

"Ultimately, I guess as long as you don't ask for your fries or slaw on the side – we're good," Wilkinson said. "But at least for this weekend, don't wear the hat."

The Steelers will host the Texans at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, Jan. 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN and ABC.