U.S. Steel stockholders approve proposed sale to Japanese company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Steel's stockholders voted to approve a merger with a Japanese company.

After a special meeting on Friday, the company announced that its stockholders "overwhelmingly" approved the proposed transaction with Japan's Nippon Steel. U.S. Steel CEO and president David B. Burritt called it "a clear endorsement."

"This transaction truly represents the best path forward for all of U. S. Steel's stakeholders – union and non-union employees, customers, communities and stockholders – and for the United States and our home in Pennsylvania," Burritt said in a news release. "By creating the best steelmaker in the world, we will have a stronger company to sustain our talented employees and fulfill all commitments to them, including all of the obligations under the agreements in place with our unions."

Burritt promises the sale will make U.S. Steel and the domestic steel industry stronger "in the face of unfair competition from China," but the deal has raised questions from elected officials. President Joe Biden last month questioned the proposed acquisition, which is worth nearly $15 billion.

"U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," the president said in a statement.

Pennsylvania's two Democratic senators, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, have both voiced opposition to the sale. Fetterman, whose home in Braddock is across from U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson plant, vowed to do everything in his power to block the sale.

Burritt says U.S. Steel will keep its name and remain headquartered in Pittsburgh.