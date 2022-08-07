Precautionary boil water advisory lifted in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - More than 200 customers in Rostraver Township are no longer under a precautionary boil water advisory.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said that two consecutive bacteriological tests came back negative.

A precautionary boil water advisory was put into place on Friday after a water main broke and repairs were made.

The MAWC alerted the 265 customers affected by the advisory.