Precautionary boil water advisory lifted in Rostraver Township
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - More than 200 customers in Rostraver Township are no longer under a precautionary boil water advisory.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said that two consecutive bacteriological tests came back negative.
A precautionary boil water advisory was put into place on Friday after a water main broke and repairs were made.
The MAWC alerted the 265 customers affected by the advisory.
