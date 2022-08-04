Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff.

Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel."

The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

However, despite the temporary closure of those two locations, they have announced that starting on August 9, Greensburg, Shadyside, and Northside stores will expand their hours.

They will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Online orders will be available on Saturdays only at the North Huntingdon location from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

More information about the North Huntingdon location can be found by calling 724-837-3706.