Post Malone returning to Pittsburgh

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Post Malone is returning to Pittsburgh. 

The rapper will come to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 28 along with special guest Roddy Ricch. 

His 33-city Twelve Carat Tour follows the release of his fourth full-length album Twelve Carat Toothache. It kicks off on Sept. 10 in Omaha and wraps up on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. 

The last time Post Malone was in Pittsburgh was in February of 2020, just before the pandemic. He wore a shirt honoring late rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller. 

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 6:12 PM

