Post Malone returning to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Post Malone is returning to Pittsburgh.

The rapper will come to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 28 along with special guest Roddy Ricch.

His 33-city Twelve Carat Tour follows the release of his fourth full-length album Twelve Carat Toothache. It kicks off on Sept. 10 in Omaha and wraps up on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.

New Music, Same Vibe…we are so READY! @PostMalone is heading our way on his Twelve Carat Tour on 9/28/22 with @RoddyRicch on select dates! Tickets go on sale this Friday @ 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/gTcRwT0zJX — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) June 13, 2022

The last time Post Malone was in Pittsburgh was in February of 2020, just before the pandemic. He wore a shirt honoring late rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.