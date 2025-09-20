After nearly two weeks with no rain, some areas in western Pennsylvania could see scattered showers

We are in for a warm day once again with highs above normal in the low 80s! The dry and sunny weather continues, which is worsening the drought conditions across the region and leaving some spots under severe drought.

We are now only about 1° below normal for our temperatures so far this month because of the big warm-up we just had.

Conditions throughout the day - September 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

The warmer-than-average temperatures and the streak of 80s are expected through Sunday before we return to the mid-70s.

Precipitation is a different story, whereas today we are about 2" below normal for the month, with a spotty shower possible tonight and again Sunday.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Some areas got a trace yesterday, but not counting that, today will be the 14th dry day if we don't pick up any measurable precipitation in Moon at NWS today. The best chance of scattered showers and storms is Monday and Tuesday!

Fall (Autumnal Equinox) is Monday, September 22nd at 2:19 p.m.

7-day forecast: September 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

