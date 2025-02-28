Possible artifact from old McKeesport synagogue listed online for sale

Concerns over possible artifact found in McKeesport synagogue being sold

Seventh Street by Mulberry in McKeesport used to be home to a Jewish synagogue that was knocked down in the 1970s. Decades later, there are questions about a possible old artifact being sold on eBay.

Director of the Rauh Jewish Archives at the Heinz History Center Eric Lidji said at one time around 6,500 Jews lived in McKeesport.

"It was a very, very large Jewish community in its heyday," Lidji said.

They moved to various neighboring towns over the years, but a few months ago, someone sent him an eBay listing of a potential document from the old Anshe Sfard synagogue in McKeesport. The listing incorrectly identifies the artifact as belonging to another congregation that was in the area.

"The calligraphy and the information that's presented around the perimeter is very specific and very factually accurate," Lidji said.

He said this was an immigrant congregation from a little corner in Poland who placed the document inside the cornerstone when it was laid in 1907.

"It appears to be a document that lists the people who contributed to the building fund of this congregation," Lidji said.

The seller is asking for $9,500 to purchase it, and says, "[they] demolished the building back in the early 70s" and found the silk document inside a jar in the cornerstone. The listing says they're based in McKeesport.

"It could have been forgotten, or it could have been that none of the original people were still around," Lidji said.

Lidji thought about reaching out to the seller but never did, and it was off his radar until last week when it popped up on social media and he got in touch with State Representative Abigail Salisbury of the 34th District. With the help of State Senator Nick Pisciottano of the 45th District, they got in touch with police and the mayor.

"We're trying to see what we can find out about who this individual may be, who had a demolition contract over there," Salisbury said.

McKeesport police confirm to KDKA they're aware of suspicious activity on eBay involving a potential artifact from an old synagogue.

"I'm not interested in going after anybody or punishing anybody or being vindictive in any way," Salisbury said. "I just want to make sure that things are given the care and respect that they deserve in the Jewish community."

The hope is to preserve history for future generations.

"We like to see these things end up in the communal trust, because then more people can enjoy them and benefit from them," Lidji said.

McKeesport police told KDKA they will be turning over the case to an outside law enforcement agency for further investigation.

KDKA reached out to the seller for comment but has not heard back at this time.