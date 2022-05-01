Watch CBS News

Port Authority reportedly cutting more routes due to driver shortage

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority to cut more routes 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As ridership begins to return to pre-pandemic levels, the Port Authority is still dealing with driver shortages.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the remedy they're planning is another round of bus route eliminations.

The goal is to free up drivers from less busy routes so busier ones won't be affected.

Those changes are expected to happen in June.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.