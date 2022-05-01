Port Authority reportedly cutting more routes due to driver shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As ridership begins to return to pre-pandemic levels, the Port Authority is still dealing with driver shortages.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the remedy they're planning is another round of bus route eliminations.
The goal is to free up drivers from less busy routes so busier ones won't be affected.
Those changes are expected to happen in June.
