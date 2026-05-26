Pope Leo gets Terrible Towel during Vatican visit from Saint Vincent College leaders

Pope Leo XIV was given a Terrible Towel when he was visited by Saint Vincent College leaders at the Vatican.

Saint Vincent College said the pope personally received President Rev. Paul R. Taylor and Seminary Rector Very Rev. Edward Mazich at the Vatican on May 13.

They talked about Benedictine education in the United States and brought some gifts. Pope Leo was given a Saint Vincent College Training Camp edition of the Terrible Towel. While the college is home to the largest monastery in the Benedictine Confederation, it's also home to the Pittsburgh Steelers every summer for training camp.

As the first pope born in the United States, Pope Leo is from Chicago, so he may not be waving the Terrible Towel at Acrisure Stadium anytime soon. But Saint Vincent said he still seemed to appreciate the gesture.

"Pope Leo recognized the Terrible Towel immediately, and while his NFL loyalties may be elsewhere, he sure did smile broadly at the gift," Taylor said in a press release.

Saint Vincent said Taylor and Mazich also presented "The Cloud of Unknowing." The painting, created by internationally acclaimed artist and Saint Vincent alum Roman Verostko, was offered to the Vatican Museum's Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art.

"Pope Leo appreciated the unique algorithmic art. Knowing that the pope is a mathematician made this piece the perfect gift for the Vatican Collection," Taylor said.

The Steelers will return to Saint Vincent College on July 28 for their 59th year of training camp in Latrobe.