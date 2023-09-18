Police looking for teenager who escaped Derry Township treatment facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement is looking for a 17-year-old who escaped from a treatment facility in Westmoreland County.

State police in Westmoreland County said Tyzaiah Webster escaped the Adelphoi facility in Derry Township on Aug. 26, 2023. Police said he has two outstanding bench warrants for escaping.

Tyzaiah WEBSTER, 05/26/2006 , B/N/M-17 yoa. Absconded from Adelphoi 1114 Main Street, Derry Twp on 08/26/2023. Currently two outstanding bench warrants for escape . Has ties to the Brighton Heights neighborhood. Do not approach call 911 w/ info pic.twitter.com/RdvpC7mxXP — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 18, 2023

He has ties to the Brighton Heights area, police said. Anyone with information can call 911.