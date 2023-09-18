Watch CBS News
Police looking for teenager who escaped Derry Township treatment facility

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement is looking for a 17-year-old who escaped from a treatment facility in Westmoreland County. 

State police in Westmoreland County said Tyzaiah Webster escaped the Adelphoi facility in Derry Township on Aug. 26, 2023. Police said he has two outstanding bench warrants for escaping.

He has ties to the Brighton Heights area, police said. Anyone with information can call 911.

