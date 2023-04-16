Police: Teen shot, killed after pointing gun at officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A teenager was shot and killed by Toledo police officers after pointing a gun at them following a pursuit after a robbery, police said.

Toledo police say officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. Friday about a gunpoint robbery at a West Toledo dollar store during which a civilian in the store was also robbed.

The officers saw two suspects fleeing and pursued them on foot, and one suspect fired at least one shot at an officer, police said. One of the suspects was located shortly afterward and was seen holding a gun, and more officers including a negotiating team arrived and "attempted to de-escalate the situation," police said in a news release.

Police said the armed suspect refused to drop the gun and eventually pointed the weapon at officers, who then shot and killed him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other suspect was later found and arrested. Police said two guns were recovered.

The Lucas County coroner's office said 16-year-old Jameson Turnbull was pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Hospital just after 10 a.m. Friday. Dr. Dwayne Wolfe, a deputy coroner, told The (Toledo) Blade that Turnbull was shot multiple times in the torso and upper and lower extremities.