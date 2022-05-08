Police: Teen opened fire into crowd, killing girl, 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old girl died was killed when police say another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on an Ohio street corner, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in North Toledo found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Jeano Lampkin, 18, was arrested within hours and charged with murder. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday; it's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

The arrest affidavit accuses Lampkin of firing a gun toward a crowd of people, wounding the girl. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, told the Toledo Blade that an autopsy Saturday indicated that Ticey had been shot once in the back.

The shooting came a little more than a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire from another vehicle into the car in which she was riding with her father. Shots from one vehicle into another also claimed the life of 10-year-old Damia Ezell on Feb. 12.

Early on April 30, 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Neiko McIntyre died after being shot at least eight times.