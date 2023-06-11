Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing Charleroi man

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who may require medical attention.

Michael Hanley, 28, of Charleroi, was last seen in the North Shore area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, police said via a release.

Hanley is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last wearing a black Pittsburgh Pirates t-shirt with yellow lettering, khaki shorts, grey Hey Dudes shoes, a grey baseball cap, and sunglasses with yellow lenses, per police.

If you have any information regarding Hanley's whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or (412) 323-7800.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 7:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.