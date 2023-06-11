Police searching for missing Charleroi man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who may require medical attention.

Michael Hanley, 28, of Charleroi, was last seen in the North Shore area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, police said via a release.

Hanley is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last wearing a black Pittsburgh Pirates t-shirt with yellow lettering, khaki shorts, grey Hey Dudes shoes, a grey baseball cap, and sunglasses with yellow lenses, per police.

If you have any information regarding Hanley's whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or (412) 323-7800.