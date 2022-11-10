Police searching for suspect in deadly East Liberty shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect they've identified in a shooting that left a man dead in East Liberty in September.

On September 29, police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street for a shooting and when they arrived, they found the victim who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in East Liberty

Throughout their investigation, police spoke with a witness who told them they saw Perkins approach an SUV and get into an argument with the driver and then heard what sounded like gunshots.

The driver saw the witness, turned on the vehicle, and sped away southbound on N. St. Clair Street toward East Liberty Boulevard.

A second witness told police they saw the same vehicle speeding away and took down the license plate number, which was registered in Tennessee.

Police then used surveillance footage in the city to identify the car.

Once they did, they discovered it was a rental car and tracked it to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Old Perry Highway. They observed the car being returned on Friday, September 30, and spoke with the person returning it.

The vehicle had a Tennesse license plate and the driver's side window was shattered.

They told police they rented the vehicle because their cousin, Marvin, needed a vehicle. Also, they said Marvin returned the vehicle to the person returning it with the broken window.

Once again, police used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and put him at the scene. They positively identified the suspect, who they learned was Marvin Roberson through being shown a picture by his cousin and found that he resides at 614 N. St. Clair Street.

Roberson does not possess a concealed carry permit.

He is facing homicide charges as well as firearms violations.