Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Police and EMS responded to a fatal shooting in the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street in Zone 5.



Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.