Police searching for owner of abandoned dog in McKees Rocks

Police searching for owner of abandoned dog in McKees Rocks

Police searching for owner of abandoned dog in McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in McKees Rocks are investigating after finding an abandoned dog on Sunday morning.

Police say a pitbull was found tied to a fence along Russelwood Avenue.

Update. The humane society has this pup. We have identified who we believe is responsible for tying the animal to a... Posted by McKees Rocks Police Department on Sunday, August 27, 2023

The dog was sent to Animal Friends to receive care.

If you recognize the dog or have any information about its owner, you're asked to contact police.