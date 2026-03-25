1 taken into custody after police surround Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage

A woman was taken into custody after law enforcement surrounded a Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage with guns drawn.

The tense situation started when the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers tried to pull over on Tuesday around 4 p.m., sources told KDKA. The driver then pulled into the garage on Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, sources added. It was not immediately clear where the woman was taken into custody in the parking garage.

A woman was taken into custody after reportedly having a gun in a Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage on March 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said in a statement that it stemmed from a joint operation between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, saying they were "looking for a female wanted on federal firearms charges." The spokesperson said the woman was taken into custody after getting out of a vehicle and fleeing.

It was not immediately clear if the woman would be charged. No other information was immediately released.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence, with officers surrounding the building and at times, drawing their firearms. The garage was shut down as police investigated. Witnesses described the scene as "chaos."

"We just kept getting pushed away because they said it was too dangerous and they did not want us caught in the crossfire," one witness said.