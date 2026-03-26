Trio indicted in crime spree, leading to arrest in Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage

Three people were indicted on federal charges after a crime spree that included an armed carjacking and kidnapping, leading to the arrest of a woman in Downtown Pittsburgh, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The 14-count indictment names 25-year-old Armoni Burton of Greensburg, 22-year-old Ausaun Porter of Pittsburgh and 21-year-old Lawrence Strothers Jr. of West Mifflin, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

Burton's arrest by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unfolded in the parking garage on Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday, with law enforcement pulling guns and surrounding the building. Porter and Strothers are already detained on state charges, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the trio committed a series of crimes from late December through January. In early January, the U.S. attorney's office said Burton and Porter carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in White Oak. The two hit, bound and threatened the victim before using the victim's cell phone to place a call for ransom, authorities said. Then they tried to put the victim in a dumpster in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

Burton is also charged with robbing a postal delivery person on Dec. 31. According to paperwork, Burton stole an "arrow key."

Burton and Porter are facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Porter and Strothers are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Porter is also charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The ATF, United States Postal Inspection Service and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation.