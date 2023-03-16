Increased police presence expected at school bus stops following attempted child luring in Armstrong County
GILPIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Police in Armstrong County are warning residents after an attempted child luring took place in Gilpin Township.
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department says that the incident involved a tan-colored minivan attempting to get a younger boy and girl into the vehicle.
After the children refused to get into the vehicle, officers searched the area and were unsuccessful when conducting a traffic stop.
Police have described the driver of the vehicle as an older man with dark hair.
Anyone who sees a vehicle with this description or any other suspicious activity is asked to call 911.
An increased police presence is expected during school bus times over the next several days.
