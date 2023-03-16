Watch CBS News
Local News

Increased police presence expected at school bus stops following attempted child luring in Armstrong County

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GILPIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Police in Armstrong County are warning residents after an attempted child luring took place in Gilpin Township. 

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department says that the incident involved a tan-colored minivan attempting to get a younger boy and girl into the vehicle.

After the children refused to get into the vehicle, officers searched the area and were unsuccessful when conducting a traffic stop. 

Police have described the driver of the vehicle as an older man with dark hair.

Anyone who sees a vehicle with this description or any other suspicious activity is asked to call 911. 

An increased police presence is expected during school bus times over the next several days.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 1:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.