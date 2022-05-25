Police step up patrols ahead of '100 deadliest days' on the road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Memorial Day weekend is the start of the 100 deadliest days of the year on the road. Because of that, police say they're increasing patrols.

State police say crashes are up, but with a renewed campaign effort called C.A.R.E, the goal is to lower those numbers by cracking down on aggressive and impaired drivers.

"This is still the year's deadliest three-day holiday period and the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of the year," said an AAA spokesperson.

According to AAA Travel, drivers are feeling more comfortable now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted, giving them more freedom to travel.

"With more than 39.2 million people taking to the roadway, this is the second-largest increase since 2010," AAA said.

But that also means law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and their presence on the roadways. Their aim: to decrease accident numbers from 2021.

"Our recent state reports reveal 267 vehicle fatalities with 144 from impairment and 83 of those were unrestrained occupants around our borders," said Commander Darren Matthews with West Virginia state police.

Matthews said there are a few things drivers need to do to stay safe.

"Take driving seriously, don't let yourself become distracted, keep a safe following distance, slow down in construction zones and practice patience," said Matthews.

AAA asks that as you travel this memorial day weekend and throughout the busy summer, plan ahead and make safety a priority. Teenagers are especially at risk for injury or death on the roadways.

"Be responsible pay attention, know what your duties are on the roadway as a driver," AAA said.