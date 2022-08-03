Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old Alison Vivas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland on Tuesday around 6 p.m. She is 4-foot-10 with glasses and has black hair with "some yellow in the back," Pittsburgh police said.
Officials say she was wearing a black shirt, black and blue shorts and black flip-flops.
