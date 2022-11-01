Police looking for missing, endangered 80-year-old Thomas Findlan Jr. from Venango County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Venango County are asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man believed to be in danger.

Police said Thomas Findlan Jr. was last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin City, Venango County on Monday around 2 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The City of Franklin PD is searching for Thomas Findlan Jr. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/7aL8PyEsHO — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 1, 2022

He drives a brown 2003 Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license plate FDM-3713.

He's described as 5-foot-9 with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue winter coat, a button-up shirt and a white hat with the letters TLC.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911