Police looking for missing 12-year-old Kamarah Sanders in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Kamarah Sanders attends Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12, but she did not return home after school on Wednesday. She could be in the area of the 2100 block of Park Hill Dr., according to officials. 

She is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black BeBe sweatsuit and white Nike Air Max sneakers. 

Call Pittsburgh police with any information. 

