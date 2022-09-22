Police looking for missing 12-year-old Kamarah Sanders in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Kamarah Sanders attends Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12, but she did not return home after school on Wednesday. She could be in the area of the 2100 block of Park Hill Dr., according to officials.

She is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black BeBe sweatsuit and white Nike Air Max sneakers.

Call Pittsburgh police with any information.