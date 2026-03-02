Police investigating two late-night McKeesport shootings

Police are investigating two shootings that happened less than 30 minutes apart on Sunday night in McKeesport.

Two people were taken to the hospital in total with one from each shooting, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said that police were first called to the area of Lysle Boulevard near the Sunoco gas station around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday night.

KDKA's news crew at the scene saw the outside of the gas station lined with crime tape and what appeared to be blood on the front door of the store.

Police are investigating two late-night shootings that happened in McKeesport on Sunday. Officers were called to a gas station along Lysle Boulevard and an alleyway near Madison Avenue around 30 minutes apart Sunday night.It's unclear at this time if the two shootings are related or connected. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police also had an area taped off around the intersection of nearby 5th Avenue and Huey Street.

Approximately 25 minutes after the first shooting call came in, dispatchers said that police were called to an alleyway near Madison Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, according to dispatchers.

The two shooting scenes in McKeesport are located around 1/4 of a mile apart.

At the second shooting scene, KDKA's news crew at the scene saw police taping off an alleyway between Madison Avenue and Petty Street.

Officers at the scene were shining flashlights and looking into a black sedan that had its flashers on.

It's unclear at this time what led up to each shooting or if the two incidents are connected or related.

The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.