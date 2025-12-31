Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting at The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police are investigating after someone was shot multiple times in a parking lot at The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead.

Police said that Allegheny County dispatchers were first notified of a shooting at the shopping center just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders were later notified that someone showed up at a local hospital who had been shot multiple times, including in the chest, according to police.

Allegheny County Police are investigating after someone was shot multiple times in a parking lot at The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police said the victim was last said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting. Police haven't said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

