Police investigating death of adult, child inside Rostraver Township home on Christmas Eve

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Rostraver Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says they were called to the home on Riverside Drive on Christmas Eve. There, an adult and a young child were found dead inside.

Details remain limited as the investigation continues, but the DA's office says it does not appear to be suspicious at this time. 

