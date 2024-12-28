Police investigating death of adult, child inside Rostraver Township home on Christmas Eve
ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Rostraver Township.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says they were called to the home on Riverside Drive on Christmas Eve. There, an adult and a young child were found dead inside.
Details remain limited as the investigation continues, but the DA's office says it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.