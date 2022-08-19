Police investigating deadly shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in McKeesport.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, McKeesport Police were notified of a shooting along Versailles Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings and evidence of a shooting.

According to Allegheny County Police, a short time later, an officer was notified of a man who had been shot inside a vehicle along Enterprise Alley.

The man, who police say was 32 years old, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives from the county's Homicide Unit are investigating.

