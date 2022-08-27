Watch CBS News
Police investigating burglary in Kiski Township

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary in Kiski Township.

Police said a woman was at her home on Pine Circle Drive on Thursday when the burglar entered her house and walked into her bedroom. The woman and her child got away unharmed, police said.

The burglar went through some dresser drawers but left without taking anything, officials said.

