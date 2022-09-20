Police investigating after two people fall from Mt. Washington balcony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police were called to a building in the 20th block of Bailey Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of two people who had fallen from a balcony.

Officers then located two people on the ground outside with head injuries. EMS personnel transported a male to the hospital in critical condition, while a female patient was transported in stable condition, according to a statement.

Police are still investigating the incident.