Police investigating after two people fall from Mt. Washington balcony

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police were called to a building in the 20th block of Bailey Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of two people who had fallen from a balcony.

Officers then located two people on the ground outside with head injuries. EMS personnel transported a male to the hospital in critical condition, while a female patient was transported in stable condition, according to a statement.

Police are still investigating the incident.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 8:02 AM

