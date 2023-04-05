Police investigating after man shot, pistol-whipped in Beechview
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital following an apparent shooting and pistol-whipping in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.
Police and medics were called out to the area of Belasco Street around 1 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.
A witness in the area tells KDKA they saw a young man who appeared to have been shot in the leg, who also said he had been pistol-whipped.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
It's unclear where the shooting or assault may have occurred at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.