Police investigating after man shot, pistol-whipped in Beechview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital following an apparent shooting and pistol-whipping in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Belasco Street around 1 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A witness in the area tells KDKA they saw a young man who appeared to have been shot in the leg, who also said he had been pistol-whipped.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear where the shooting or assault may have occurred at this time.