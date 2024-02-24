Police in North Fayette warn residents of scam claiming to be a computer security issue

NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) - Police in North Fayette are now warning residents about a scam going around.

They said that it cost two victims a total of more than $67,000 and those victims got alerts claiming their security was compromised on their computers.

They were then directed to contact Microsoft and then told they had to pay to get it fixed.

One victim deposited more than $20,000 into a Bitcoin account.

The other victim handed cash to a man who claimed to be with the Federal Reserve.

Now, police are making sure people do not fall for this scam, asking residents who experience something similar to call 911 should they get any suspicious calls or alerts.